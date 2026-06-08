Passenger dies and driver suffers major injuries before DUI arrest after Sunday morning collision on State Route 46

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A passenger died and the driver was left with major injuries before being arrested for DUI after a head-on collision on State Route 46 Sunday morning.

On June 7, around 9:39 a.m., officers were dispatched for a reported head-on collision on State Route 46, east of Green Valley Road, stated a press release Monday from the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP).

It was determined that a 21-year-old Cambria man was driving a gray 2014 Ford Mustang westbound on State Route 46 at an unknown speed at the same time that a 62-year-old Ellisville, Missouri man was driving a white 2016 Ram 2500 with a camping trailer in tow eastbound on State Route 46 at an unknown speed explained the CHP.

According to the CHP, for still unknown reasons, the driver of the Mustang allowed the vehicle to travel into the eastbound lanes of State Route 46 and directly into the path of the oncoming Ram 2500.

The vehicles collided head-on and, as a result, the 29-year-old man riding as a passenger in the Mustang was severely injured and died from his injuries at the scene shared the CHP.

The 21-year-old driver of the Mustang suffered major injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Medical Center for further medical treatment stated the CHP.

The driver, who shares a middle and last name with the deceased passenger, was also placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence explained the CHP.

The driver and passenger in the Ram 2500 both sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision added the law enforcement agency.

This fatal crash is still under investigation by the CHP noted the Templeton Area office of the statewide law enforcement agency.