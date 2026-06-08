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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Black Road early Monday

KEYT
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today at 11:30 am
Published 11:38 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 38-year-old Santa Maria resident has died after a single-vehicle crash on Black Road early Monday morning.

The identity of the driver is pending notification of their next of kin shared the Santa Maria Police Department in a Monday morning press release.

On June 8, around 12:51 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of Black Road stated the Santa Maria Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 38-year-old Santa Maria resident was driving southbound on Black Road when, for still unknown reasons, allowed the vehicle to veer into the northbound lane, leave the roadway, enter a water ditch, and collide with a power pole detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The still-unidentified driver was alone in the vehicle at the time and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision before they were declared dead at the scene explained the local police department.

This fatal crash is currently under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Unit at 805-928-3781.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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