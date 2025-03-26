State Street Undercrossing taking on a Fresh Look just in time for Summer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The completion to the $11-million dollar State Street undercrossing in Santa Barbara is just about two months away.

The project is reducing the four traffic lanes to two. There will also be improved bike lanes and wider sidewalks. Landscaping and new irrigation are also part of the project.

Some of the major work has included decorative metal art work.

Currently there are no lane reductions or K-rail in the work area, which has been the case for the last several months.

The city says everything will be done in early June.

The undercrossing connects two of the busiest areas in the city, the waterfront and downtown.

It was first built in 1991 as part of the crosstown freeway project to eliminate signal lights on the freeway through Santa Barbara.