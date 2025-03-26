Skip to Content
Traffic

State Street Undercrossing taking on a Fresh Look just in time for Summer

The State Street undercrossing is in the final stages and should be done in June.
City of Santa Barbara
The State Street undercrossing is in the final stages and should be done in June.
By
Published 12:40 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The completion to the $11-million dollar State Street undercrossing in Santa Barbara is just about two months away.

The project is reducing the four traffic lanes to two. There will also be improved bike lanes and wider sidewalks. Landscaping and new irrigation are also part of the project.

Some of the major work has included decorative metal art work.

Currently there are no lane reductions or K-rail in the work area, which has been the case for the last several months.

The city says everything will be done in early June.

The undercrossing connects two of the busiest areas in the city, the waterfront and downtown.

It was first built in 1991 as part of the crosstown freeway project to eliminate signal lights on the freeway through Santa Barbara.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content