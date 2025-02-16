Four injured after car crash in Ventura Saturday afternoon

VENTURA, Calif. – Several fire crews helped four patients, including two in critical condition, after a multiple-car crash at Loma Vista Road and North Victoria Ave. in Ventura just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Ventura City Fire Department and Ventura Police found a pickup truck on its side with two people inside as well as an SUV that crashed into a parked car with two in critical condition, according to the VCFD.

The SUV was eventually stabilized and all four patients were helped within half an hour of the initial crash, detailed the VCFD.

All four people were taken to local hospitals where their conditions are unknown at this point in time, according to the VCFD.