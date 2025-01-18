Skip to Content
Traffic

Motorcycle crash injures one, kills another on Highway 166 Saturday afternoon

MGN
By
today at 6:13 pm
Published 6:25 pm

CUYAMA, Calif – CAL Fire SLO crews treated one patient via helicopter after a car crash involving a motorcyclist killed another just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcyclist went off the roadway as firefighters saw the fatality and helped the other person involved to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to CAL Fire SLO.

CAL Fire received help from SLO County Fire and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in the incident.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content