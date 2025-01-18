Motorcycle crash injures one, kills another on Highway 166 Saturday afternoon

CUYAMA, Calif – CAL Fire SLO crews treated one patient via helicopter after a car crash involving a motorcyclist killed another just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcyclist went off the roadway as firefighters saw the fatality and helped the other person involved to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to CAL Fire SLO.

CAL Fire received help from SLO County Fire and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in the incident.