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UCSB ace Jackson Flora named Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game

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Flora led the country in fewest runs allowed by a starter
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Published 4:18 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Jackson Flora is racking up the end of the year awards like he did strikeouts this year but this latest honor puts the junior right hander in his own category among great pitchers at UCSB.

Perfect Game has named Jackson Flora as the 2026 College Pitcher of the Year, the first time a Gauchos hurler has received such distinction.

Flora was dominant this past season with a 12-0 record and a nation's best 1.06 ERA. He set the UCSB single-season record with 133 strikeouts.

UCSB has a long history of elite pitchers such as Shane Bieber, Dillon Tate, Barry Zito, Michael McGreevy, Kyle Nelson, Dan Yokubatis and Tyler Bremner.

Like Bremner last year (drafted number 2 overall by the Angels), Jackson is expected to be the first pitcher selected in this summer's Major League Baseball Draft.

Flora has also received the District 9 Player of the Year and he is an ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region First Team honor.

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Mike Klan

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