Good Samaritan Shelter Expands Mission Through Jobs, Housing and Hope

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - What began as one woman’s determination to help people facing hardship has grown into a network of programs serving communities across Santa Barbara County.

Today, Good Samaritan Shelter provides housing, recovery services, family support programs and employment opportunities designed to help people rebuild their lives.

One of its newest efforts is Good Samwich, a food truck that serves customers while creating jobs for people working toward a fresh start.

For former clients now employed through the program, the work represents far more than preparing food and serving sandwiches. It provides stability, income, confidence and a renewed sense of purpose.

Food truck leaders believe employment can play an important role in helping people regain independence and move forward after difficult periods in their lives.

The organization’s mission is deeply personal for founder Sylvia Barnard.

Barnard has spoken openly about her own difficult childhood and the experiences that inspired her to help others facing challenges. The shelter has evolved into a wide range of programs serving individuals and families throughout the county.

That mission is also evident inside Hedges House of Hope, where former clients are gaining job experience while helping prepare meals and support daily operations.

Workers there describe finding opportunities they never expected after overcoming hardships that once left them uncertain about the future.

Good Samaritan leaders measure success in many ways: helping someone secure housing, find employment, maintain recovery, or simply regain hope.

As community needs continue to evolve, the organization continues expanding its services while staying focused on its original mission — helping people build brighter futures.

Good Samaritan Shelter leaders hope programs like Good Samwich will create even more opportunities for people seeking a second chance and a path toward long-term stability.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.