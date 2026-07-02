$80 million investment to modernize Port of Hueneme, expand jobs and support cleaner operations

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – A nearly $80 million investment is bringing major upgrades to the Port of Hueneme, with projects aimed at modernizing infrastructure, creating jobs and preparing one of California's busiest ports for future growth.

Every day, thousands of vehicles, fresh produce and other cargo move through the Port of Hueneme, making it one of the nation's leading ports for automobiles and refrigerated agricultural goods.

Port officials say $78 million of the funding will go toward infrastructure improvements, including dredging the harbor to accommodate larger vessels, rebuilding aging wharfs and expanding clean energy operations.

"Seventy-eight million dollars is going into infrastructure to support the nation's fifth largest port in automotive cargo and fifth largest port in refrigerated agricultural goods," said Port Hueneme CEO and Port Director Kristin Decas.

California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said the investment will have economic benefits beyond the port itself.

"With $80 million, you're going to get a lot of job creation. That's an equity issue," Omishakin said.

Part of the funding will also relocate the commercial squid fishing operation to Ventura, a move local leaders say will strengthen the region's commercial fishing industry.

"Fishing in Ventura generates about $28 million in total economic output for a $7 million investment," said Todd Mitchell, deputy general manager. "If we can bring you in, we're nearly doubling that money."

In addition to infrastructure improvements, more than $2 million has been set aside for workforce development programs.

"We're investing not just in infrastructure, but we're investing in people," Decas said.

The funding, combined with a $250,000 contribution from Oxnard College, will help create scholarships, internships, apprenticeships and adult learning opportunities for people interested in careers connected to the port.

Community members welcomed the investment.

"I just really enjoyed seeing what the port is doing with their money and their grants," said Vivianna Juarez of the Reel Guppy Outdoors Program. "It's nice to see how it's’s going to the community."

Officials also say the upgrades will help reduce emissions by transitioning cargo-handling equipment from diesel-powered machinery to cleaner electric technology.

"Instead of being powered by diesel, the equipment and vehicles used to move goods are transitioning to electric and cleaner methods," Omishakin said.

Port leaders say the projects will be completed in phases over the coming years, with the goal of keeping the Port of Hueneme competitive while supporting economic growth and environmental sustainability for decades to come.