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Weather

Clearing Friday, County Fair & July 4th Forecast

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:30 pm
Published 3:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Onshore winds are weaking into the holiday weekend so the marine layer will be thinning as temperatures rise very gradually.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s on Saturday, July 4th, with nighttime temperatures in the mid or upper 50s.

A slow warming trend will continue through the middle of next week.

By the end of the week next, high pressure and weakening clouds should boost our temperatures to above average toward that 2nd weekend of July - which would land in the mid to upper 70s.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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