Skip to Content
Top Stories

CIF-SS Softball Round 2 playoff results

cif
St. Bonaventure will meet Oxnard in the D4 quarterfinals
By
New
Published 6:36 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-Southern Section Division 4:

St. Bonaventure 12, Harvard-Westlake

Oxnard 4, Apple Valley 0

Mission Viejo 5, Rio Mesa 4

CIF-Southern Section Division 5:

University 2, San Marcos 1

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.