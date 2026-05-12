Diamond Girl! Charlotte Cooney plays multiple sports at Carp High but baseball is her first love

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Charlotte Cooney is a standout for both Carpinteria High School girls tennis and girls basketball but her passion has always been playing baseball.

"I like playing the other sports but there is nothing like baseball," smiled Cooney who is the only current girl playing high school baseball in the Santa Barbara area.

Adding even more pressure on Charlotte is her dad Pat Cooney is the head coach of the Warriors.

"She can't afford to make a mistake because than the stereotype comes out oh the girl makes the mistake or the girl is weaker than the boy," stated head coach Cooney. "She really has to be on her game."

Charlotte Cooney has plenty of game. She is not only a 3-year varsity player but she starts for the Warriors, usually at second base where she is solid defensively.

Cooney is also one of the Warriors regular relief pitchers and yes she strikes out the boys, often.

"That's one of my favorite things when they come up to bat because I am the catcher," began fellow Warriors senior Micah Smith. "She is pitching they will be chirping 'I am going to hit a tank' and then they strike out or pop out so that's fun."

Charlotte has never hit a home run but she collects plenty of singles and has a solid on-base percentage.

"Boy or girl she earned her spot," said Smith.

Family and friends are a big reason why playing baseball has been so much fun for Charlotte at Carpinteria High School.

Her grandfather Mike Cooney is an assistant coach while her other grandfather, Carp Warriors Hall of Fame member Lou Panizzon operates the scoreboard. Chartlotte's mom runs the snack shack and her younger sister Caroline is the public address announcer.

It may be a family affair but she does not get any special treatment on the field.

"We don't play any favorites here, it's strictly a coach-player relationship," said Pat Cooney.

"I think it would be different if I wasn't playing here. I am surrounded by good people," said Charlotte who will attend Cal Poly in the fall.

She may or may not play baseball for a club team in college but for now she is soaking up the final innings of her high school baseball career.

Carpinteria qualified for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs and they have a first round game on Friday at Flintridge Prep of La Canada in Division 7.

"I've played with all of these guys since we were in little league so it's cool," reflected Charlotte who never had an interest in playing softball. "We have always wanted to play at Carp High, play for the big guys and we come up here it's such a blast."