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College baseball and softball results: SBCC wins thriller in Super Regional

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SBCC outlasts rival Hancock in 10 innings
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today at 6:51 pm
Published 6:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

SoCal Super Regionals Baseball Game 1: SBCC 10, Hancock 9 (10 innings): The visiting Vaqueros erased an early 5-0 deficit. Cole Ide had 3 hits and delivered the game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning. The home Bulldogs got three hits and 4 RBI from Chase Wise. Game 2 in this best of 3 series is Friday, 2 p.m. in Santa Maria.

PacWest Baseball Tournament: Concordia 12, Westmont 3: The host Warriors were eliminated from this double-elimination 4-team conference tournament. Westmont went 0-2 and were outscored 21-5. The Warriors scored all 3 of their runs in the seventh inning against Concordia on back-to-back home runs by Dos Pueblos High School alum Jesse Di Maggio and Bobby Lougue. Westmont finishes the season 29-21.

Big West Softball Championships Second Round: Hawai'i 2, UCSB 0: The Gauchos outhit Hawai'i 9-8 but left 10 runners on base in the shutout loss. UCSB is 1-1 in this double-elimination tournament. The Gauchos will play an elimination game on Friday at 4.p.m.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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