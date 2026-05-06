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Westmont drops game one of PacWest Baseball Tournament

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Hank Smith hit two home runs and drove in 7 runs
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Published 7:27 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - Hank Smith was no ordinary Smith in the first game of the PacWest Championship.

Smith hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and then smashed a 3-run shot in the seventh inning to lead #1 seed Point Loma to a 9-2 victory to open up the tournament.

The host Warriors got a solo home run in the sixth inning from Tanner Beltowski in the loss.

Westmont will face Concordia in an elimination game on Thursday 9 a.m. while Point Loma will take on Fresno Pacific at 12:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the championship game.

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Mike Klan

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