Big West Honors for UCSB men’s and women’s basketball

CJ Shaw receives All-Big West Second Team recognition
Published 11:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -On the eve of the Big West Championships the league handed out it's regular season awards.

Aidan Mahaney was named All-Big West First Team and freshman CJ Shaw received an All-Big West Second Team nod for the Gauchos men's team.

Zoe Borter earned All-Big West Second Team honors for the Gauchos women's team and her teammates Olivia Bradley and Skylar Burke were honorable mention.

(Borter is averaging over 15 points per game. Entenza Design).

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

