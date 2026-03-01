Skip to Content
Gauchos stay hot and complete sweep over Utah

Gauchos extend win streak to 7 games
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Cade Goldstein, Cole Kosciusko, and Nick Husovsky all drove in three runs as UCSB routed Utah 12-1 to complete a 3-game sweep.

Both Goldstein and Husovsky homered as the Gauchos extend their win streak to seven games to improve to 8-2 on the year.

Dos Pueblos High School alum Kellan Montgomery pitched six innings of 1-run ball, allowing 4 hits and striking out 4 as he moves to 2-0.

The Gauchos host Loyola Marymount on Tuesday with first pitch at 4:05 p.m.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

