Local college basketball, baseball and softball roundup

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

NCAA Men's Basketball:

UC Irvine 64, UCSB 60: Colin Smith had 16 points and six rebounds to pace the Gauchos (18-12, 11-8). Zion Sensley added 14 points and Aidan Mahaney scored 12.

UC San Diego 80, Cal Poly 64: Hamad Mousa scored 19 points for Cal Poly (13-17, 9-9) who had their 4-game win streak snapped.

Point Loma 76, Westmont 66: Westmont (17-11, 14-8 PacWest) fell in its regular season finale. The Warriors will now turn their attention to the PacWest Tournament, which for the Warriors, will begin on Friday in the conference semifinals, since the club earned the two-seed and a bye to move them past the tournament quarterfinals.

NCAA Women's Basketball:

UCSB 70, UC Irvine 62: Gauchos celebrated Senior Day by knocking off the top team in the Big West. Five Gauchos (20-8, 12-7) scored in double-figures led by Zoe Borter who tallied 18 points.

UC San Diego 85, Cal Poly 61: The Mustangs drop their 14th straight game to fall to 3-25 on the year.

Point Loma 67, Westmont 58: Westmont (20-8, 16-6 PacWest) falls out of a three-way tie for second place and will be the fourth seed in next week's PacWest Tournament. The Warriors will take on fifth-seeded Dominican (21-7, 15-7) in the quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

NCAA Baseball:

UCSB 7, Utah 1: Gauchos (7-2) win their sixth straight game behind another strong pitching performance. Nathan Aceves pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout ball while striking out 10. Cade Goldstein and William Vasseur each knocked in two runs for the Gauchos who will go for the 3-game sweep on Sunday.

USC 16, Cal Poly 2: Mustangs (4-6) dropped their 4th straight game after allowing 3 home runs.

Westmont 7, Biola 2 (Game 1): Westmont starter Joey Rico (2-1), earned the win after throwing six and two-thirds innings of one-run ball. Rico, who at one point retired 18 in a row, surrendered only three hits and one earned run while striking out seven on the day.

Biola 9, Westmont 7 (Game 2): 7-run sixth inning by the Eagles prevents sweep.

NCAA Softball:

UCSB 7, Iowa State 5: Gauchos (9-13) make it five straight wins. Dani Rauscher knocked in 3 runs in the win.

San Diego 6, Cal Poly 1: 5-run third inning dooms the Mustangs at the Reggie Smith Invite.