Mahaney and Sensley lead UCSB to win over UC Riverside
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Aidan Mahaney scored a game-high 21 points and Zion Sensley added 19 points plus a game-high 12 rebounds as UCSB held off UC Riverside 70-59.
(Aidan Mahaney finished each half off with a flurry of points. Entenza Design).
UCSB snaps a 3-game losing streak as they improve to 11-7 in the Big West.
At halftime UCSB made former NBA player Orlando Johnson the latest "Legend of the Dome."
(He is the Gauchos all-time leading scorer despite playing just three seasons at UCSB. Entenza Design).
Johnson is now an assistant coach at Washington State.