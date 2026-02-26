Skip to Content
Mahaney and Sensley lead UCSB to win over UC Riverside

Zion Sensley recorded a double-double for UCSB
February 26, 2026 11:38 pm
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Aidan Mahaney scored a game-high 21 points and Zion Sensley added 19 points plus a game-high 12 rebounds as UCSB held off UC Riverside 70-59.

(Aidan Mahaney finished each half off with a flurry of points. Entenza Design).

UCSB snaps a 3-game losing streak as they improve to 11-7 in the Big West.

At halftime UCSB made former NBA player Orlando Johnson the latest "Legend of the Dome."

(He is the Gauchos all-time leading scorer despite playing just three seasons at UCSB. Entenza Design).

Johnson is now an assistant coach at Washington State.

