San Marcos and Dos Pueblos girls water polo advance to finals of Channel League Tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

San Marcos 17, Santa Barbara 4: USC-bound senior Charlotte Raisin and freshman Natalie Klan each scored five goals as San Marcos cruised to a 17-4 semifinal win at the Channel League Tournament.

The Royals led 6-0 after the first quarter and 10-0 at halftime.

Earlier in the day Santa Barbara beat Ventura 16-6 in a first-round game. Standout sophmore Jules Horton scored 8 goals for the Dons who will play Buena for third place on Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. at DP.

Dos Pueblos 20, Rio Mesa 2: Parker Bryant scored 4 goals to lead DP to a lopsided win over the Spartans. Juliet Writes, Cora Smith and Devon Fitzgibbons scored three goals apiece for the Chargers.

Dos Pueblos 14, Buena 10: Kyra Jones scored 4 goals while Talia Marshall added 3 goals to help the Bulldogs pull away in the fourth quarter. Reagan Mack had 12 saves for DP.

The league final is 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.