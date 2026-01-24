Girls Water Polo: San Marcos claims 3rd place at Newport Elite 8 Tournament, DP gets 6th at SoCal Championships

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. KEYT) - San Marcos High School girls water polo scored their best victory of the season beating Oaks Christian 11-8 to claim third place at the Newport Elite Tournament.

USC-bound Charlotte Raisin and Jad Pattison each scored 3 goals while Harvard-commit Bethany King held the Lions to just one total goal in the second and third quarters.

Earlier in the day San Marcos lost to Newport Harbor 15-10. The Sailors won the championship beating Mater Dei in the finals 12-6.

Dos Pueblos finished in sixth place at the SoCal Championship Tournament.

The Chargers beat Alta Loma 13-5 and lost to San Clemente 9-6.

Goalie Reagan Mack made a combined 22 saves for DP while Talia Marshall led the offensive attack with a total of six goals in the two games.

Santa Barbara picked up a pair of wins on the final day of the Los Altos Tournament.

The Dons beat Temple City 17-10 and Rosary 14-6.

Jules Horton led the way for Santa Barbara with 5 goals against TC.

Freshman Violette Bailey and Luna Morancey each totaled 8 goals in the two wins.