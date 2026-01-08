Rodman highlights USWNT roster for match at UCSB Harder Stadium

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Emma Hayes has named a 26-player January training camp to be held at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The camp will conclude with matches against Paraguay on Jan. 24 at DHSP and Jan. 27 against Chile at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. Tickets for both matches are available on ussoccer.com.

Roughy 11,000 tickets have already been sold for the match at UCSB.

The roster features the return of forward Trinity Rodman, who played in just one USWNT match in 2025, a 2-0 victory over Brazil at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. In that match, she scored the game-winning goal. Rodman, 23, has the most caps (47) and goals (11) of anyone on the roster. The other 22 field players on the roster have a combined 17 international goals. That match against Brazil was Rodman’s only USWNT appearance since the 2024 Olympic gold medal match on Aug. 10, 2024. Rodman is a Southern California native, growing up in Orange County, not far from DHSP.

As the January training camp falls outside a FIFA competition window, Hayes named a roster made up entirely of players from the National Women’s Soccer League, with Rodman currently unattached, including four first-time call-ups in forwards Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC) and Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC) and midfielders Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage) and Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC). Dahlien and Jackson featured in all five U.S. U-23 WNT events in 2025 and were on the roster for the January 2025 Futures Camp in Florida. Menti was in two U.S. U-23 WNT camps last year.

Dahlien and Jackson also played key roles in the USA’s third-place finish at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, a team that featured four additional players on this USWNT roster in defenders Jordyn Bugg and Gisele Thompson, midfielder Claire Hutton and forward Ally Sentnor, who returns from the senior team roster after helping lead the U.S. Under-23 WNT to wins over the Slovakia WNT (1-0) and England’s U-23s (4-2) during the last FIFA window. Sentnor scored in both matches.

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

2026 January Training Camp Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 6) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0)

DEFENDERS (8): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 5/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 9/1), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 1/1), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 9/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 7/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 4/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 2/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 2/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 5/0), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 11/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 0/0), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current; 4/0), Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 11/5)

FORWARDS (7): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 1/0), Trinity Rodman (Unattached; 47/11), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 15/2), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 12/4), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 13/4), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0)

At the end of this camp, the USA will face Paraguay on Jan. 24 at DHSP (2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, on Universo and Peacock in Spanish, on Westwood One radio in English and on Futbol de Primera radio in Spanish) before traveling north to face Chile on Jan. 27 at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. (7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max in English, Universo and Peacock in Spanish, and on the radio in English on Westwood One and in Spanish on Futbol de Primera).

“Once again, our roster presents opportunity, for the coaching staff to evaluate players and for some NWSL players we haven’t seen as much in the National Team environment, as well as for some first-time call-ups, to show they can contribute in 2026, 2027 or beyond,” said Hayes. “We’re looking forward to having a few more training days than usual in this camp as well as getting two matches to see this part of the player pool in game action and hopefully add even more depth and options for our 2026 SheBelieves Cup roster.”

Concurrently with the USWNT's January training camp at DHSP, the U.S. Youth National Team staff will conduct a National Team Development Camp featuring players born between 2003-2008. The youth camps are part of the continued focus on the U.S. Way, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

(Article courtesy of USA Soccer).