Prep roundup: JSerra wins TOC in girls basketball; DP boys hoops advance to Cage Classic final

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -

Tournament of Champions:

JSerra defeated Camarillo 52-35 to win the championship in the Gold Division.

Earlier in the day in the semifinals JSerra routed Oaks Christian 82-41 while Camarillo knocked off Orcutt Academy 56-39.

In the third place game Orcutt Academy beat Oaks Christian 57-50 while Thousand Oaks edged St. Joseph 52-51 in the consolation final.

Arroyo Grande took home the Green Division title with a 39-35 victory over Paramount.

AG had beaten Mission Prep 35-30 and Paramount knocked off San Luis Obispo 51-41 in semifinal action.

Westlake won the consolation final with a 61-35 victory over Pacifica.

Dos Pueblos lost to St. Joseph 72-45 but beat Mission Prep 59-30 later in the day.

Senior Carly Letendre scored 22 points versus Mission Prep and became the Chargers all-time leading scorer. The guard now has 1,148 points and counting.

DP is now 7-7 on the season.

San Marcos defeated San Luis Obispo 54-35 and lost to Thousand Oaks 51-29.

Santa Barbara lost a pair of game, 48-31 to Westlake and 41-19 to Buena.

Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic in Carpinteria:

Dos Pueblos defeated Santa Ynez 56-53 and will play Pasadena Poly in Monday's final at 7pm. Poly beat Foothill Tech of Ventura 59-37.

The DP Chargers were led Wyatt Gardiner who scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double in the tournament.

Coulter Jay also put up double-figures in points and rebounds with 14 and 12 respectively.

Santa Ynez got 17 points from Jude Pritchard and will play in the third place game against Foothill Tech on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Host Carpinteria will play at 2:30 p.m. against Channel Islands in the 7th place game while Cabrillo meets Arroyo Grande at 4 p.m. in the consolation final.

Girls Water Polo Bill Barnett Invitational:

San Marcos beat Foothill 7-4 and Corona del Mar 20-11 to finish in fifth place.

Mater Dei won the tournament with a 10-9 victory over Newport in the championship game.