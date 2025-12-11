Opawumi named CIF-SS D7 Player of the Year headlines several local volleyball honors
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - To the victor goes the spoits.
CIF-Southern Section Division 7 girls volleyball champion Cate High School swept the major individual honors.
Senior Oyin Opawumi was named CIF-SS D7 Player of the Year while the Rams Jordon Dyer is awarded Coach of the Year.
Opawumi was joined by fellow Cate seniors Fallon Erickson and Evangeline Little as All-CIF D7.
Here are other local players to receive All-CIF recognition:
Division 2: San Marcos senior Samantha Fallon
Division 4: Ventura senior Gigi Scaglia, Ventura junior Mia Howard
Division 5: Santa Barbara junior Blake Saunders, Santa Barbara junior Paylin Marcillac
Division 8: Foothill Technology senior Emily Turner, Foothill Technology sophomore Fiona Holt
Division 9: Nordhoff sophomore Wren Zimmerman, Nordhoff freshman Audrey Churpek
Division 10: San Luis Obispo Classical senior Madi Blasingame, San Luis Obispo Classical senior Sibylia Ridley, Thacher senior Cata Brown, Thacher Ori Ouermi