A celebration of 12 years in business and changing career paths at any age for Miri Mara

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Miri Mara Ceramics in Carpinteria is celebrating 12 years of business on Friday



“Ceramics is a passion of mine that has fulfilled half of my life,” says Miri, “Inspiration comes from everything around me - it can be looking at a bridge, hardware, a door handle, it is truly everywhere. Every piece is unique to my personal style, at once an original and a part of the bigger concept.”

Mara's work is a testament to his life of resilience and how changing career paths can persevere at any age or time in one's life. Mara's work pushed through the global pandemic as well as through the devastation of losing all of his work in the Thomas Fire in 2018. Mara shares how anyone can start a new chapter no matter where they are in life, just as he did at Santa Barbara City College.

"Before doing ceramics, I was a fashion designer in Italy, in Milano, and I worked in fashion for 20 years. then I decided to close that kind of business, and I moved to California, and I never thought even about ceramics." said Mara, owner of Miri Mara Ceramics in Carpinteria. "It was something I had never contemplated doing when I moved here, I started taking some classes. The (Santa Barbara) city college of ceramics, and, I just loved it immediately. It was a big passion."

Guests can celebrate on Friday with Miri Mara at his Ceramics studio in Caprinteria at 5292 B Carpinteria Avenue. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with refreshments, a celebratory toast and 20% off ceramic items.

Find out more at Miri Mara Ceramics.