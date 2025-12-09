Skip to Content
Several local players are All-CIF in girls flag football

Kacey Hurley is All-CIF for DP
By
Published 11:17 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Some of the best girls flag football in the state is played in the 805 area so it's not surprising to see several local star players on the All-CIF teams.

In Division 1, San Marcos senior Rio Chesluk, Dos Pueblos Senior Kacey Hurley, Dos Pueblos junior Brooklyn Hedricks and Camarillo senior Mya Rei Smith were all honored.

In Division 2, Ventura senior Ava Ortman and Ventura junior Mya Rodriguez are All-CIF.

Santa Paula senior Angie Aguilera is All-CIF in Division 3.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

