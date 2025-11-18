Despite late game heroics by Little, UCSB falls in overtime to LMU

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - UCSB junior guard Miro Little scored 9 points in the final :41 seconds of regulation to force overtime but the Gauchos comeback falls short losing 78-74 at home to Loyola Marymount.

Trailing 66-60, Little scored on four consecutive layups and added one free throw to tie the game at 69.

But Myron Amey Jr. continued his hot shooting after halftime by sinking a three-pointer with 2 minutes left in overtime to put LMU (6-0) ahead for good at 74-71.

Amey Jr. scored a game-high 29 points including 22 after halftime as he helped the Lions erase a 52-38 deficit with 13 minutes left. He made 6-of-7 of his three-point shots.

Little led UCSB with 19 points while Colin Smith and Aidan Mahaney added 18 and 17 points respectively.

UCSB(3-1) led 40-31 at halftime with Mahaney scoring 14 points in the first twenty minutes.

The Gauchos made 6-of-8 from 3-point distance in the first half but went just 2-of-16 after the break from beyond the arc.