Man injured after shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 injured a 21-year-old man at the 1900 block of Noroeste Ave., according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The man's injuries are considered non-life-threatening and there are no additional known victims, according to the SMPD.

The SMPD also said there is no known threat to the public at this time in this ongoing investigation.

Those with more information should contact the SMPD at the following number.