Gauchos cruise by Otters in season opener with #3 UCLA up next

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - After a slow first quarter the UCSB women's basketball team pulled away and easily beat NCAA Division II school Cal State Monterey Bay 80-44 in the Gauchos season opener.

UCSB led just five points after the first quarter but dominated the rest of the way.

Head Coach Renee Jimenez was satisfied with the Gauchos' showing, but still believes the team has incredible potential to reach throughout the remainder of the season.

"Overall, a long way to go. I like where we're headed in terms of style of play and freedom," Jimenez said. "And being able to space the floor and have five guys on the perimeter."

It took the Gauchos some time to find their footing. Monterey Bay led for a moment in the first while the Gauchos calibrated. But, they had the whole game to prove themselves, and prove themselves they did. They clicked in the final minutes of the quarter to finish it 19-14. Zoe Shaw and Zoe Borter both went three for three in the first, with Shaw including a three pointer in her count.

In the second, the Gauchos tore ahead. They made it to the half ahead by nearly 20 at 44-28. The team coordinated their effort to get points on the board, and it was during the second that freshman Ava Rawlins got her first collegiate basket.

The Gauchos reached their 20 point lead less than a minute into the second half. Olivia Bradley brought it about after tossing a layup and two free throws before the clock struck 9:00.

The game staggered for the next several minutes, with the score only budging six points in five minutes. A couple of driving layups were made, but it was Jessica Grant that got the Gauchos back in their groove. They proceeded to get a 30 point lead in the third after Grant nailed her fourth three pointer of the game. The Blue and Gold left the third quarter at 64-32.

The 40 point lead came in the fourth. Bojana Radnjic drilled a pass to Bradley, who shot a three to make it 76-36.

Bradley had a breakout game, as she achieved a career-high 19 points. She was excellent on the court, shooting 77.8% and making seven of nine attempts. She led the team in points and also performed a career-high 4 steals.

Zoe Borter followed suit with 16 points, and she and Chauncey Andersen led the team in rebounds with six each. Zoe Shaw stunned during her first game with the Gauchos, logging five assists to go along with her seven points. Grant only shot from the three and made five of her seven attempts.

NEXT UP

The Gauchos have two more games this week, beginning with a trip south to No. 3 UCLA. They'll take on the Bruins on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m. Next, the Gauchos will head to Seattle University to take on the Redhawks on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m.

(UCSB Athletics contributed to this article).