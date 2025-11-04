Athletic Round Table wrap-up in Santa Barbara and Orcutt

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week Awards:

Oyin Opawumi: Cate girls volleyball:

Opawumi had 29 kills and 15 digs in a CIF-SS D7 quarterfinal win; 27 kills and 29 digs in a CIF-SS D7 semifinal win

Owen Abbott: Dos Pueblos cross country:

Abbott won the Santa Barbara County Championships in a time of 15:10.9 to also lead the Chargers to a team victory.

Maddie Kollock was named the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award winner for Cate High School.

Kollock plays volleyball and water polo but really stars in swimming as she is part of the school-record 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Kollock demonstrated great leadership ability by drawing all of her teammates in according to athletic director Wade Ransom. “Maddie is just one of those kids that does things right, she does them the right way. She’s on time, she leads by example, she’s kind, she’s enthusiastic and she’s welcoming to teammates all while being a pretty fierce competitor.”

Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week:

Emma Fields: Orcutt Academy tennis: She won two playoff matches in both singles and doubles.

Noah Barthel: Lompoc cross country: He finished second in the Santa Barbara County Championships with a time of 15:41.82 seconds