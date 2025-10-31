San Marcos celebrates double-overtime win over DP to clinch playoff berth: Thursday high school football wrap

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -

Tri-County League:

San Marcos 16, Dos Pueblos 10 (2OT) - Royals clinch 3rd place and automatic playoff spot

(Royals win the Battle for the Goodland over Chargers. Entenza Design).

Fillmore 45, Santa Paula 8 - Flashes finish second after winning 115th meeting in the Battle for the Leather Helmet

Agoura 33, Hueneme 6 - Chargers win league

Citrus Coast League:

Nordhoff 62, Del Sol 6 - Rangers lock up at least second place

Channel Islands 34, Carpinteria 21 - Raiders finish 3rd and make CIF playoffs for first time since 2013

Conejo Coast League:

Westlake 35, Calabasas 10- Warriors win league and go 10-0 after finishing 0-10 in 2024

Marmonte League:

St. Bonaventure 47, Camarillo 36 - Seraphs clinch playoff spot

Channel League:

Moorpark 49, Buena 16 - Musketeers are playoff-bound

Oak Park 41, Royal 20 - Eagles make postseason

Mountain League:

Arroyo Grande 42, Mission Prep 0 - Eagles win league for 3rd straight season

Ocean League:

Templeton 29, Cabrillo 23 - Eagles win league and go 10-0 in the regular season

Sunset League:

Pioneer Valley 42, Santa Maria 6 -PV wins Main Street Classic