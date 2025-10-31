San Marcos celebrates double-overtime win over DP to clinch playoff berth: Thursday high school football wrap
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -
Tri-County League:
San Marcos 16, Dos Pueblos 10 (2OT) - Royals clinch 3rd place and automatic playoff spot
(Royals win the Battle for the Goodland over Chargers. Entenza Design).
Fillmore 45, Santa Paula 8 - Flashes finish second after winning 115th meeting in the Battle for the Leather Helmet
Agoura 33, Hueneme 6 - Chargers win league
Citrus Coast League:
Nordhoff 62, Del Sol 6 - Rangers lock up at least second place
Channel Islands 34, Carpinteria 21 - Raiders finish 3rd and make CIF playoffs for first time since 2013
Conejo Coast League:
Westlake 35, Calabasas 10- Warriors win league and go 10-0 after finishing 0-10 in 2024
Marmonte League:
St. Bonaventure 47, Camarillo 36 - Seraphs clinch playoff spot
Channel League:
Moorpark 49, Buena 16 - Musketeers are playoff-bound
Oak Park 41, Royal 20 - Eagles make postseason
Mountain League:
Arroyo Grande 42, Mission Prep 0 - Eagles win league for 3rd straight season
Ocean League:
Templeton 29, Cabrillo 23 - Eagles win league and go 10-0 in the regular season
Sunset League:
Pioneer Valley 42, Santa Maria 6 -PV wins Main Street Classic