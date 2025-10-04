Upset bid falls short as Cal Poly loses to rival #7 UC Davis

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT). - Bo Kelly threw two touchdown passes and even had a receiving touchdown but Cal Poly lost to rival UC Davis 34-27 in the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe.

The Mustangs have not beaten the Aggies since the 2016 season and now trail the all-time series 29-20-2.

Aggies quarterback Caden Pinnick threw for a career-high 313 yards and totaled four touchdowns.

Former St. Joseph High School star Carter Vargas snapped a 20-20 with a 9-yard touchdown run for the Aggies in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

UC Davis extended the lead to 34-20 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Pinnick with 6:05 left.

Pinnick had 3 touchdown passes with two of them going to Zach Jones.

Cal Poly pulled within 34-27 with 1:55 left on a trick play as receiver Michael Briscoe tossed a 1-yard touchdown to Kelly.

But the Aggies recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to improve to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Big Sky.

Logan Booher caught both of Kelly's touchdown passes but the Mustangs fall to 3-3 on the year and 1-1 in the Big Sky.

Cal Poly is at the University of Montana next Saturday.