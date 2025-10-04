Skip to Content
Upset bid falls short as Cal Poly loses to rival #7 UC Davis

Logan Booher had 2 td catches in loss
Former St. Joseph star Carter Vargas scores a touchdown for the Aggies
October 4, 2025
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT). - Bo Kelly threw two touchdown passes and even had a receiving touchdown but Cal Poly lost to rival UC Davis 34-27 in the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe.

The Mustangs have not beaten the Aggies since the 2016 season and now trail the all-time series 29-20-2.

Aggies quarterback Caden Pinnick threw for a career-high 313 yards and totaled four touchdowns.

Former St. Joseph High School star Carter Vargas snapped a 20-20 with a 9-yard touchdown run for the Aggies in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

UC Davis extended the lead to 34-20 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Pinnick with 6:05 left.

Pinnick had 3 touchdown passes with two of them going to Zach Jones.

Cal Poly pulled within 34-27 with 1:55 left on a trick play as receiver Michael Briscoe tossed a 1-yard touchdown to Kelly.

But the Aggies recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to improve to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Big Sky.

Logan Booher caught both of Kelly's touchdown passes but the Mustangs fall to 3-3 on the year and 1-1 in the Big Sky.

Cal Poly is at the University of Montana next Saturday.

cal poly mustangs
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

