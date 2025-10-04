Holy Guacamole! 39th Avocado festival is ripe for the pickin’

CARPINTERIA, Calif.—It’s time to celebrate Carpinteria’s beloved fruit— the avocado.

It comes in every form you can think of.



“We do have our rice krispies, we have our banana bread where we add avocado oil. and we do have brownies,” said Carp Moon Cafe Owner Laura Samepario.

The Avocado Festival was founded in 1986 by community leaders to promote the area's avocado industry and support local non-profits.



The goal was to celebrate the regions agricultural roots.



“I've been coming to the Avocado Festival for over 25 years and it keeps growing every year and it gets larger. We have a ferris wheel now that's just incredibly popular,” said Santa Barbara County Supervisor Roy Lee.

This will be the first year that kids 5 and under will get to ride the ferris wheel for free.



There will be over 60 bands on 3 stages, so lots of dancing and good vibes.



You can browse through 50 vendors all with incredible offerings— from avocado themed jewelry to avocado fashion.



It wouldn’t be a true avocado fest without all the food— everything from avocado honey and avocado ice cream to avocado matcha.



“ t's fresher, it's got balances thing, it's chunky and people love it,” said Holy Guacamole Owner Gayle Bamber.



It's heaven for avocado lovers.



“The food's amazing there, people. So I encourage everyone to come down. This Sunday I'll be at the dunk tank if anybody wants to throw balls at me and put me in the water,” said Roy Lee

All the proceeds from the festival go to the Carpinteria Education Foundation and the Future Farmers of America.



Visitors can also look forward to a guacamole contest Sunday at 10 am.

