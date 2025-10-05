California Avocado Festival Judges choose Guacamole contest winner and runner-up

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) Judges tasted nearly 30 guacamole entries at the 39th California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria.

It was the most submissions in contest history.

Once again, Arthur von Wiesenberg and Rebecca Brand co-hosted the competition.

They asked judges, including acclaimed music producer and musician Alan Parsons, Vintner Fred Brander and longtime radio personality Catherine Remak of K-LITE, what they look for in good guacamole.

"I like it with just the right amount of spice," said Parsons.

When the best presentation envelope was empty the co-hosts laughed it off and stretched until volunteers brought them the name of the number 8 entry that was inspired by sushi and the famous Japanese wave artist Katsushika Hokusai.

The runner up for best guacamole went to Joe Tomasik, an attorney, who said his children went to UCSB.

He said he recently moved to Santa Barbara.

"My youngest daughter was a on a travel softball team back in the day i would bring the snacks and i would make guacamole every time, i really perfected the recipe and everyone loved it and all the players nicknamed me 'Guacamole Joe,'" said Tomasik.

Rebecca announced the winner as entree number 24, Gabriela Chenoweth.

Chenoweth told the crowd she decided to add pomegranate seeds at the last minute.

She also added another special ingredient.

"I'm over the moon. I recently moved to Carpinteria from Minnesota and my little Midwestern flair helped snatch the competition with a little bit of sour cream," said Chenoweth.

That means both newcomers to the area won over longtime locals who often grow avocados in their yards.

Brand, who is a YouTube creator with hundreds of thousands of followers, said she would post the winning recipes on her social media.

She had a video crew on hand to turn it into a show.

Tina Ballue also helped Future Farmers of America auction off avocado trees and large award winning avocados.

They raised hundreds of dollars for the nonprofit.

Spencer Barnitz, better known as Spencer the Gardener, also entertained the crowd by singing his "Avocado Song" acapella.

Barnitz said he injured his hand so he couldn't play his guitar.

The California Avocado Festival wrapped up Sunday evening, but will be back for a 40th celebration next October.

For more information visit https://www.avofest.org

