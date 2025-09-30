Former SBCC punter Mitch Wishnowsky signs with the Buffalo Bills

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Mitch Wishowsky is back on an NFL roster.

The 33-year old punter from Australia signs a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

The 4-0 Bills placed punter Cameron Johnston on injured reserved so he will miss at least four games.

Wishnowsky punted six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers playing in two Super Bowls.

But after an injury-plagued 2024 the 49ers waived Wishnowsky in the off-season.

He was briefly on the Washington Commanders practice squad before they released him as well.

Wishnowsky punted at Santa Barbara City College in 2014 and then went to the University of Utah.

He won the Ray Guy Award and was an All-American in 2016 with the Utes.

San Francisco selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.