SB Athletic Round Table wrap-up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - High school football and girls volleyball produced all of the Athlete of the Week awards at both of the local luncheons.

The Male Athlete of the Week for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table is Bishop Diego High School senior Gabe Villa.

He rushed for 183 yards with two touchdowns and also made a one-handed touchdown catch as the Cardinals won at Bishop Alemany 43-18.

The Female Athlete of the Week is Santa Barbara High School junior volleyball player Blake Saunders.

She totaled 53 kills and 45 digs over four matches to lead the Dons to the consolation final at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon took place at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

The Female Athlete of the Week is Righetti High School volleyball player Riley Roinestad who had 10 service aces in wins against Orcutt Academy and Pioneer Valley.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Santa Ynez High School football player Jaxon Glover who had 10 tackles and forced a fumble in the Pirates 41-0 win against Santa Maria.