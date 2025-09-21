Santa Maria man arrested for weapon and ammo possession

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police officers arrested a 23-year-old armed man from a recent assault just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

SMPD officers investigated a robbery at the 1000 block of North Broadway early Saturday when nearby residents heard some gunshots.

SMPD officers found the suspect from a recent assault wearing body armor and with two loaded handguns.

SMPD officers later detained the 23-year-old Santa Maria man, identified him, and obtained a search warrant for his home.

SMPD officers found many weapons and large quantities of ammo to take as evidence before booking the man into the North County jail for weapons violations.

The Santa Maria man remains in custody, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.