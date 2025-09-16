Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table inducts seven new members into Hall of Fame

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Santa Barbara High School was well represented in the newest inductees into the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame.

Four of the seven individuals receiving this high honor are Santa Barbara High School graduates.

Amber Melgoza: Basketball, Santa Barbara High School Class of 2016, University of Washington, Professional basketball in Europe.

Dons career scoring leader with more than 2,700 points. She led the Dons to a CIF-SS 3AA title. First Team All-Pac 12 at Washington and left school as 8th leading scorer in program history with over 1,700 points. Melgoza has played professionally in Italy, France, Spain and Malta.

Mike Fryer: Football, Santa Barbara High School Class of 1970, SBCC, UCLA. All-Channel League defensive back for the Dons. Still holds single-season record at SBCC for interceptions with 11 in 1971. Starting punter for UCLA in 1973.

Mark Basham: Tennis, Santa Barbara High School Class of 1981, UCLA, professional tennis player. CIF-SS doubles champion in 1979, won National Amateur singles title in 1981. Played on two national championship teams at UCLA (1982, 1984).All-American in 1984 singles and doubles.

He went on to be the head coach for Westmont College men's tennis for 14 years and was the conference coach of the year four times.

Bill Oliphant, Baseball coach, Santa Barbara High School Class of 1964. He coached Dons baseball from 1985-2017 at the junior varsity and frosh levels. Freshman field at Santa Barbara Junior High is named 'Oliphant Field' since 2014.

Oliphant also officiated football, basketball and baseball from 1976-2006 as a member of the Channel Coast Officials Association.

Two inductees are Bishop Diego High School graduates and the other one is from Carpinteria High School.

Michelle Romero, Soccer, Bishop Diego High School Class of 1996, Westmont College. She was a two-time SB Athletic Round Table Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Member of the Westmont NAIA National Championship team in 1999.

Mark Patton, Writer Santa Barbara News-Press, Noozhawk, Bishop Diego High School Class of 1972, SBCC, USC. Followed in his dad's(Phil Patton) footsteps and wrote sports for 45 years at the SBNP where he was the sports editor from 1994-2003. Currently writes weekly columns for Noozhawk.

Larissa Godkin Feramisco, Track & Field, Carpinteria High School Class of 1996, University of Redlands. She was CIF-SS champion in discuss in 1994 and 1996. SB Athletic Round Table Track & Field Athlete of the Year in 1996.

Godkin Feramisco was the 1998 NCAA Division 3 national champion in the hammer throw. She earned All-American honors in the hammer in both 1998 and 1999.