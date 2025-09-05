Skip to Content
The Morning News was joined by JD Slajchert to talk about Sickle Cell awareness month

Proud UCSB alum and former Guacho forward JD Slajchert is now an Emmy Nominee, continuing to make the Guacho family proud. 
September is Sickle Cell awareness month. Sickle Cell disease is a disease that causes red blood cells to become misshapen and rigid.

The LucStrong Foundation is a non-profit located in Ventura County, that helps kids with sickle cell disease.

JD Slajchert, Director of Relationship Development for The LucStrong Foundation, joined the Morning News to talk about sickle cell awareness month, what it means to him and upcoming exciting details about the LucStrong Foundation.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

