The Morning News was joined by JD Slajchert to talk about Sickle Cell awareness month

September is Sickle Cell awareness month. Sickle Cell disease is a disease that causes red blood cells to become misshapen and rigid.

The LucStrong Foundation is a non-profit located in Ventura County, that helps kids with sickle cell disease.

JD Slajchert, Director of Relationship Development for The LucStrong Foundation, joined the Morning News to talk about sickle cell awareness month, what it means to him and upcoming exciting details about the LucStrong Foundation.