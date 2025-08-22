Skip to Content
Rosewood Miramar Managing Director Rick Fidel joins the Morning News to talk about Miramar Best in Show

Andie Lopez Bornet / KEYT
By
New
Published 7:12 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's that time of year for dog owners and dog lovers to attend the Miramar Best in Show in Montecito. The 4th annual event takes place at the hotel and is hosted by Rosewood Miramar Hotel Managing Director Rick Fidel and actress, comedian and singer Jane Lynch.

Dog owners and their pets can participate in the categories like:

Miramar's Best in Show, trick of the day, most spirit and best look.

The event is all in support of Santa Barbara Humane and Love Leo Rescue.

The event is held Sunday, August 24, 2025 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

