John Williams admits to spray painting swastikas at five locations in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – John Williams pled guilty to six felony counts and three misdemeanors in connection with spray painting swastikas at five different locations in Ventura back in May of this year.

On Aug. 19, Williams changed his initial plea and admitted to three felony counts of vandalism for damage over $400, three counts of felony placing a terrorizing symbol on private property, two misdemeanor counts of vandalism, and one misdemeanor count of possession of a stun gun by a convicted felon detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office added that Williams admitted to the special allegations that he committed the crimes while on parole and that he had a prior strike conviction.

On March 30, about 9 a.m., a local business called police about a swastika spray painted on a wall of their property in the 1000 block of East Front Street stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department.

Over the next several hours, four additional calls about spray-painted swastikas on public and private property in Ventura were received explained the Ventura Police Department.

The five vandalized locations were:

1000 block of East Front Street

Harbor Boulevard/Sanjon Road

100 block of West Main Street

100 block of West Garden Street

Santa Clara Street/South Ventura Avenue

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Williams was captured on surveillance footage at two of the locations at the time of the vandalism and the sound of spray paint can be heard on the videos before Williams is seen leaving the area.

Officers investigating the first call spotted the 30-year-old riding an electric scooter in the area of Main Street and Ash Street at 11:44 a.m. detailed the Ventura Police Department.

Williams was found with evidence connecting him to the crimes and an investigation of his social media posts showed he had been documenting the vandalism at one of the locations while implying someone else was responsible explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Symbols of hate like the swastika are not simply relics of history, they remain dangerous reminders of violence and intolerance," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Hayley Moyer who prosecuted the case. "Our community will not tolerate acts that glorify Nazism or spread fear, and we will hold offenders accountable."

Williams is currently scheduled for sentencing on Sep. 17, 2025, and he remains in custody with bail set at $250,000 added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.