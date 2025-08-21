Sophie Otte leads Bishop Diego past Santa Barbara in four sets

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Sophie Otte is now the big hitter for Bishop Diego High School girls volleyball.

She had a career-high 16 kills to lead the Cardinals to a four-set win over Santa Barbara.

It's believed to be the first time the Cardinals have beaten the Dons since 1975.

Last year Otte watched Eliana Urzua and Nicole Schuetz carry the Cardinals to a CIF-SS Division 3 championship match appearance. Those former stars are now at UCLA and LMU respectively.

Otte helped the Cardinals recover from a lopsided first set loss 11-25 to win the next three 25-20, 25-17, 25-22.

Otte had a key block late in the fourth set to set up match point.

With the win the Cardinals improved to 4-1 while the Dons fell to 1-2.

(Blake Saunders led Santa Barbara with 14 kills. Entenza Design).