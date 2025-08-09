Skip to Content
Gabe Vincent returns to Santa Barbara to host 2-day hoops clinic

The Lakers guard brings his camp to SB for the first time
Published 11:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gabe Vincent has some great memories as a player at UC Santa Barbara and the 2018 Gauchos graduate was more than happy to host his 2-day camp at Santa Barbara High School.

"I'm blessed to be back in SB," smiled Vincent. "This community embraced me during my time here, probably long overdue that we came back and did a camp here so I'm excited for this to be the first one."

Vincent is preparing for his third season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He told the campers that many of the drills they learn are the exact ones that the NBA veteran does on a daily basis.

"Parents are bringing them here and we don't want to waste their time either, we want the kids to get better, growing in the game is one of the most important parts of our camp," said Vincent.

The Gabe Vincent Skills Clinic has two sessions, one for 5th-8th graders and the other one is for high school players.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

