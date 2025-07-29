California coastal areas under tsunami watch after Russia earthquake Tuesday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management issued a tsunami watch after an 8.7 earthquake in Russia on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service of Los Angeles also issued a tsunami watch for San Luis Obispo, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties, in addition to Santa Barbara County.
More information will be provided as it becomes available for this evolving emergency situation.
For the latest, visit the USGS website.