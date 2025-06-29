Man in custody found dead at Northern Branch Jail Saturday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 54-year-old Santa Maria man died Saturday night just before 11:00 p.m. while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The 54-year-old was unresponsive in his cell during a routine security and welfare check after being booked by the Santa Maria Police Department for various charges on June 26, according to the SBCSO.

His charges included felony methamphetamine possession with two prior convictions, misdemeanor charges of narcotics possession, paraphernalia possession and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the SBCSO.

Custody deputies tried using Narcan and a defibrillator during life-saving measures but could not resuscitate the man, who was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to the SBCSO.

The Santa Maria man was seen by medical staff during booking and was being held on $20,000 bail, according to the SBCSO.

SBCSO detectives continue an investigation into this death, including one from the Coroner, and more information will be provided from them as it becomes available.