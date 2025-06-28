Fire crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Cathedral Peak Trail Saturday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a 26-year-old hiker from Cathedral Peak Trail due to dehydration just before 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

The SBCFD treated the man and airlifted him via helicopter to Cottage Hospital, marking the second heat-related hiking incident of the day.

The SBCFD advised hikers to plan hikes during cooler hours, carry a fully charged phone, bring two forms of communication like a whistle or signal mirror, to bring more water and to know their location.