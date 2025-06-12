Santa Barbara high schools celebrate class of 2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a day of celebration for Santa Barbara High students. The class of 2025 graduations took place Thursday evening at San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos High school.

Students took their final walk through the stadium as high schooler and switched their tassels as graduates. As Pomp and Circumstance played, parents cheered on from the bleachers.

"I'm excited it doesn't feel real," said Arianna Escamilla, graduating student at San Marcos High school and is headed to UC San Diego. "It almost feels like it's all a joke and it's going to be back to normal on Monday, but it's an end of a chapter."

"If you think you can't do it, you definitely can, I never thought I'd be able to graduate a year early, I wasn't in the best place to graduate early but find a way and you're going to make it," said Maya Ruvalcaba Rubio, graduating student at San Marcos High school and is Army bound.

About 788 students will be attending Santa Barbara City College next year.