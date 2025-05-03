Drunk driver majorly injured Friday night after driving into construction zone on Highway 101

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 21-year-old drunk driver injured himself and a construction worker after crashing his Toyota into a CalTrans vehicle just before 11:00 p.m. Friday, according to the CHP.

The Oxnard drunk driver hit a construction vehicle and two workers standing outside it, sending himself and a 24-year-old Bell man to the hospital for their serious injuries, according to the CHP.

Another 54-year-old worker was sent to the hospital for his minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Anyone with more information on the crash during this active investigation is asked to contact the CHP.