Skip to Content
Top Stories

Drunk driver majorly injured Friday night after driving into construction zone on Highway 101

KEYT
By
today at 10:06 am
Published 10:33 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. –  A 21-year-old drunk driver injured himself and a construction worker after crashing his Toyota into a CalTrans vehicle just before 11:00 p.m. Friday, according to the CHP.

The Oxnard drunk driver hit a construction vehicle and two workers standing outside it, sending himself and a 24-year-old Bell man to the hospital for their serious injuries, according to the CHP.

Another 54-year-old worker was sent to the hospital for his minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Anyone with more information on the crash during this active investigation is asked to contact the CHP.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content