Righetti grad Matt Sauer wins first career MLB game in Dodgers rout

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - What a journey for Matt Sauer and that was just on Tuesday.

The 2017 Righetti High School graduate was recalled from the minor leagues by the Los Angeles Dodgers and later that night he picked up his first Major League Baseball victory.

(Matt Sauer shows off some keepsakes after first big league win. @Dodgers).

The right-handed pitcher entered the Dodgers home game against the Miami Marlins in the third inning.

He used only 7 pitches to retire the Marlins and Sauer proceeded to work five solid innings of relief to give the Dodgers taxed bullpen a much needed break.

Sauer allowed just one run on five hits, striking out four batters and he did not walk anyone.

The Dodgers offense took the pressure off of Sauer by scoring 7 runs in the first three innings and winning a laugher 15-2.

Sauer was a rookie last year with Kansas City and he also spent time in the New York Yankees organization.

New York originally drafted Sauer in the second round back in 2017.