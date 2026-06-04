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Wine Lovers Invited to Ojai Wine Festival for a Perfect Summer Day

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Published 10:54 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's time for the wine-lovers up and down the coast to get excited because the Ojai Wine Festival is returning to Ventura County at Lake Casitas.

The Ojai Wine Festival is hosted by the Rotary Club of Ojai West Foundation, Inc. and is a community driven event.

The event supports education programs, local causes and benefiting environmental efforts all while offering a day of fun under the sun for wine lovers up and down the coast.

The event is June 20th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ojai wine Festival Executive Director Angela May joins the Morning News to talk about the upcoming event.

Tickets are still available and car parking can be purchased with tickets. If you plan to pay for parking the day of, parking will be cash only.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
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Lake Casitas
Morning news
Morning News Guest Segments
ojai
Ojai Wine
Ojai Wine Festival
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
summer events

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Andie Lopez Bornet

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