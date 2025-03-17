Skip to Content
Two dead, one injured after early morning car crash in Camarillo

today at 6:14 am
Published 5:18 am

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Two people are dead and one person is injured following an early morning two car crash in Camarillo on Monday. California Highway Patrol tell us the two cars collided around 3 a.m. on the northbound side of the 101 at Carmen Drive.

All lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted at Carmen Drive while crews work to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash. This is a developing story, this article will be updated with details as Your News Channel learns more.

Christa Kurkjian

