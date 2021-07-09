Santa Barbara health experts warn signs to look for during excessive heat this weekend

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Triple digits are expected for the South and Central Coasts this weekend. NewsChannel 3-12’s First Alert Weather team is forecasting as hot as 113 for parts of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties this weekend.

With the excess heat comes a heat illness warning. Cottage Health doctors recommend people stay cool, stay hydrated and know how to spot trouble. They said the best defense is prevention. On hotter days drink more nonalcoholic fluids, reduce outdoor activity and stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Doctors point out warning signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion include: heavy sweating; weakness; cold, pale and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting, and fainting. If someone feels these symptoms they should go to a cool location, lie down and sip water. If vomiting continues they should seek medical attention.

In Oregon and Washington, there have been nearly 200 heat-related deaths during their heat-wave starting in June. Hundreds more just across the border in British Columbia, Canada, during the same time.